State Oil Company of Azerbaijan makes third interest payment on bonds
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The third interest payment on bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) with a nominal value of $1,000 each, a maturity of five years, and a yield of five percent per annum has been made this year, Trend reports on July 17 with reference to SOCAR Capital.
The total amount of payments amounted to $1.2 million.
The share of these SOCAR’s securities, which can be purchased on the corporate bond market, in the volume of transactions concluded in the first half of 2021, amounted to 73 percent.
The next and last redemption of SOCAR bonds will take place on October 17, 2021.
