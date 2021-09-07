Azerbaijan's Council on Agrarian Subsidies reveals subsidy rates for 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The Council on Agrarian Subsidies of Azerbaijan made a decision to establish sowing, harvest, and seed rates, quotas for seeds and seedlings, and sowing seeds by plants and regions in the field of crop production for 2022, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the decision, the sowing rates and the number of sowing subsidies with a base amount of 200 manat ($117.7) for the below crops will be distributed as following:

Crops Sowing rate Amount of sowing subsidy (per hectare) Rice 1.8 360 manat ($211.8) Soy: Basic crops 1.4 280 manat ($164.8) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Corn: Basic crops 1.05 210 manat ($123.6) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Millet: Basic crops 1.05 210 manat ($123.6) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Sorghum: Basic crops 0.7 140 manat ($82.4) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Wheat, barley, rye, oats, peas, lobio, lentils, etc. 1.05 210 manat ($123.6) Buckwheat and peanut 1.1 220 manat ($129.4) Saffron 2.2 440 manat ($258.9) Sunflower: Basic crops 1.2 240 manat ($141.2) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Potato: Basic crops 1.4 280 manat ($164.8) Repeated crops 0.43 86 manat ($50.6) Vegetables 1.3 260 manat ($153) Melons and gourds 1.2 240 manat ($141.2) Clover 0.35 70 manat ($41.2) Plants other than cotton, tobacco and sugar beet 0.65 130 manat ($76.5) Grape: During the first 4 years from the date of establishment of the plantation 3.2 640 manat ($376.7) For a period after 4 years 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) For vine plantation (one-time) 40 8,000 manat ($4,708.6) Tea: During the first 7 years after the establishment of the plantation 3.7 740 manat ($435.5) For a period after 7 years 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) Intensive orchards: During the first 4 years from the date of creation of the garden 3.65 730 manat ($429.6) For a period after 4 years 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) For intensive hazelnut orchards (one time) 22 4,400 manat ($2,590) For intensive pomegranate orchards (one time) 25 5,000 manat ($2,940) For intensive olive orchards (one time) 24.5 4,900 manat ($2,880) For intense lemon gardens (one time) 55 11,000 manat ($6,470) For intensive tangerine and orange orchards (one time) 45 9,000 manat ($5,2972) Other orchards 1.25 250 manat ($147.1) For chestnut gardens 2.5 500 manat ($294) During the first 4 years after planting of kiwi orchards with drip irrigation system 3.2 640 manat ($376.7) For planting kiwi fruit gardens with drip irrigation system (one time) 45 9,000 manat ($5,2972) Other berries 1.15 230 manat ($135.3)

“In order to receive subsidies, producers of seedlings and seeds with land plots of more than two hectares must submit one agrochemical analysis of soil for every two hectares of land, and producers of other agricultural products with land plots of more than five hectares - one agrochemical analysis for every five hectares of sown area,” the decision said.

Besides, according to the decision, farmers who have not submitted the results of agrochemical soil analysis to the ‘Electronic Agriculture’ information system won’t be provided with a sowing subsidy.

Intensive orchards with drip irrigation system include orchards with at least 650 growing seedlings of apple, pear, cherry (cherry), plum, peach (nectarine), apricot and cherry plum per hectare; orchards with at least 450 persimmon and pomegranate seedlings per hectare; orchards with at least 650 lemon, orange, tangerine and feijoa seedlings per hectare; orchards with at least 330 hazelnut bushes per hectare.

Orchards with at least 278 growing almond seedlings per hectare; orchards with at least 238 walnut seedlings per hectare; orchards, where for each hectare there are at least 330 seedlings of Chinese medlar, dogwood, fig, walnut, olive and other plants. In other orchards for which subsidies will be provided, there must be at least 90 seedlings per hectare. For each hectare of these orchards classified as traditional, farmers will be paid 250 manat ($147.1) of seed subsidies are also intensive orchards.

By the decision of the Council on Agrarian Subsidies, in connection with the orchards to be planted in 2022, a one-time subsidy will be provided. So, for each hectare of vineyards planted in areas at an altitude of 400 meters above sea level in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, Aghsu, Jalilabad, Ismayilli, Gabala, Gobustan, Gubadly, Lerik, Siyazan, Shabran, Shamakhi, Yardimli and Shaki districts in 2022, a one-time subsidy worth 8,000 manat ($4,708) will be paid.

Moreover, for each hectare of intensive pomegranate and olive orchards that will be planted in 2022 on areas of degraded soil and with a low bonitet score, it’s planned to pay respectively 5,000 manat ($2,942.9) and 4,900 manat ($2,884) worth one-time sowing subsidies, and for each hectare of intensive hazelnut orchards, which will planted on empty lands of the Forest Fund and mountain and foothill territories – 4,400 manat ($2,589.7) worth one-time sowing subsidies.