Azerbaijan signs contracts with Turkish companies for ore deposits exploitation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

For the purpose of geological exploration and exploitation of the Gashgachay, Elbaydash and Agduzdag ore deposits in Azerbaijan, contracts have been signed with the leading Turkish companies in this field, Eti Bakır A.Ş. and Artvin Maden A.Ş, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter publication.

"We believe that this important step will play a vital role in launching the extractive industry in our liberated territories, facilitating the exploration of high-potential fields and encouraging their contribution to our economy," the publication says.