Azerbaijan to increase budget financing of healthсare sector in 2022

Economy 27 October 2021 13:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to increase budget financing of healthсare sector in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

The spending of the state budget of Azerbaijan on healthcare in 2022 will grow, Trend reports citing the draft law 'On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022', published in the official press on Oct.27.

This indicator will amount to 1.79 billion manat ($1.05 billion), up by almost 27 percent, while in the 2021 budget, spending on the above sphere is expected to make up nearly 1.41 billion manat ($830 million).

In the structure of healthcare spending in the draft budget for next year, 1.66 million manat ($980,000) will be allocated for polyclinics and ambulatory care clinics, 171.14 million manat ($100.67 million) - hospitals, 2.59 million manat ($1.52 million) – applied medical researches, and 1.61 billion manat ($950 million) – for other medical programs and services.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022, according to official forecasts, will amount to about 26.82 billion manat ($15.77 billion), an increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021. At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned at the level of 29.89 billion manat ($17.58 billion), which is 4.7 percent more than this year. Thus, a deficit of just over 3.06 billion manat ($1.8 billion) will be formed in the budget, which is 1.7 percent less than in 2021.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nar upgrades another sale and service center (PHOTO)
Nar upgrades another sale and service center (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan
Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan
Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Equinor slightly reduces equity production of liquids and gas Oil&Gas 15:15
Nar upgrades another sale and service center (PHOTO) Society 15:10
Achieving carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan requires big investments - minister Kazakhstan 15:05
Amount of loans issued by Bank Keshavarzi Iran increasing Finance 15:03
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan Politics 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 27 Society 14:59
Equinor expects 2% increase in 2021 liquids and gas production Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran, Uzbekistan seek to boost ties both regionally and internationally Business 14:57
Iran`s Raisi reaffirms will to boost ties with Turkmenistan Business 14:54
AIIB helps strengthen healthcare infrastructure in India Other News 14:48
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss issues on boosting transport communication Turkmenistan 14:43
Turkmenistan, Iran interested in intensifying contacts in regional, int’l structures Turkmenistan 14:42
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan consider resumption of passenger rail transport Transport 14:40
Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan Society 14:38
Iran determined to pay off gas debt to Turkmenistan – Iranian minister Turkmenistan 14:37
2nd ICD – CIBAFI Webinar Discussed the Emergence of Cryptocurrencies and its Potential for the Growth of Islamic Finance Industry Arab World 14:34
Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project Georgia 14:33
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 14:29
Equinor’s non-current assets drop in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:25
Saudi Arabia licenses 44 companies to open regional headquarters in Riyadh Arab World 14:20
Central Bank of Iran unveils details of oil exports Oil&Gas 14:05
Reps of Turkish National Defense University visit Azerbaijani military educational institutions (PHOTO) Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan may increase need criterion next year Economy 14:04
India among top 10 in the world for cliate technology investments: report Other News 14:01
Turkmenistan launches production of filament lamps Turkmenistan 14:00
Azerbaijan to increase budget financing of healthсare sector in 2022 Economy 13:55
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries open tender for construction of hydrogen production unit Tenders 13:48
Equinor reduces liquids output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 13:47
Activity of most filling stations in Iran resumed Oil&Gas 13:33
Turkmenistan increases imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 13:33
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local ports from US in 9M2021 Turkey 13:33
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Manjil Wind Power Plant Oil&Gas 13:31
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 9M2021 revealed Turkey 13:30
SOCAR announces planned works at Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 13:22
Kazakhstan slightly increases raw sulfur production volumes Business 13:10
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 13:01
Turkey announces growth in foreign trade turnover Turkey 13:00
Georgian bureaucratic expenditures need to be cut - IDFI Georgia 13:00
Saudi Energy Minister says carbon offsets can help with emissions goal Arab World 12:58
Azerbaijan plans to increase living wage Society 12:48
Businessmen in Karabakh to be exempt from certain taxes, fees - ministry (PHOTO) Economy 12:48
TAP deploying new solutions to ensure efficient and secure operations Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan's state budget spending on science to grow in 2022 Business 12:47
TAP consortium to open tenders in digitalization area Oil&Gas 12:41
Iran’s NIDC discloses number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 12:41
Azerbaijani ministry talks strategic importance of rivers in liberated territories Society 12:25
Azerbaijani FM tweets about anniversary of Armenia's missile attack on Barda (PHOTO) Politics 12:24
Ruins of house destroyed by Armenian missile strike on Azerbaijan's Tartar during Second Karabakh War to be museum (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:21
Indian military cannot operate effectively without Russian supplied equipment: CRS report Other News 12:11
Azerbaijani, foreign businessmen look to take role in restoration of industry in Karabakh Economy 11:59
Azerbaijan to increase judicial, law enforcement spending in 2022 Economy 11:43
Iran sees decrease in exports to Afghanistan Business 11:42
“Sustaining Peace in the Region: Rebuilding Karabakh” conference held in Baku State University (PHOTO) Society 11:40
Turkey ready to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 11:23
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 27 Georgia 11:18
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province soar Business 11:17
Azerbaijan plans to increase subsidies for Nakhchivan in 2022 Economy 11:12
World Ethnosport Confederation talks rapid restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy 11:03
Azerbaijan to raise expenditures on education in 2022 Economy 10:56
SOFAZ to increase transfers to Azerbaijani state budget in 2022 Economy 10:48
Iranian currency rates for October 27 Finance 10:28
Azerbaijan talks funds planned for reconstruction of liberated territories in 2022 Economy 10:28
Azerbaijan unveils planned expenditures on defense and security in 2022 Economy 10:21
Indo-Pacific regional dialogue starts today with focus on maritime strategy Other News 10:17
Roll-out of Russian Rostselmash combine assembly plant in Azerbaijan postponed due to COVID-19 Economy 10:17
Restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands will only accelerate - economy minister Economy 10:16
Azerbaijan state budget revenues forecast for 2022 unveiled Economy 10:12
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for its Gemlik port in 9M2021 Turkey 10:05
Turkmenistan launches production of import-substituting pasteurized products Turkmenistan 10:04
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via its Botas port for 9M2021 Turkey 10:03
Russia cuts import of Turkish-made cement Turkey 09:54
Azerbaijan establishes commission for preparation of civil defense plan Politics 09:53
Roscosmos plans to orbit its robotic spacewalker in 2024 Russia 09:50
Azerbaijani, Turkish MoDs meet in liberated Zangilan Politics 09:38
Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles Oil&Gas 09:25
Turkey discloses data on cargo handling from Germany via local port for 9M2021 Turkey 09:18
Cause of problem at Iran’s petrol stations is cyberattack - SNSC Oil&Gas 09:17
Azerbaijan, AIIB talk co-op in ‘smart’ and ‘green’ concepts Economy 09:17
Fuzuli airport can attract investments needed to restore prosperity in Karabakh - Bryza Transport 08:39
UK's Sunak tries to move on from COVID with new spending plans Europe 08:24
U.S. considering adding Israel, Romania, Bulgaria to visa waiver program US 07:48
Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 to 11 Arab World 07:02
Hamburg welcomes 1st China-Europe freight train from Shanghai amid logistics tension Europe 06:18
Iran, Pakistan call for closer ties, vow to help Afghanistan Politics 04:50
EU energy ministers discuss power price surge Europe 04:06
U.S. FDA advisers back Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children US 03:28
Pension Fund announces average pension rate in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 02:50
I am absolutely sure that Turkey and Azerbaijan, as two brotherly countries, will continue to move forward together - President Aliyev Politics 02:20
German President presents Angela Merkel with resignation papers Europe 01:56
Kazakh ambassador hails Iran’s role in SCO Iran 00:52
Chronicles of Victory: October 27, 2020 Politics 00:48
Fuzuli International Airport to unbreakably connect Karabakh with Azerbaijan - Turkish official Politics 00:01
Georgian PM, Estonian Defense Minister discuss military cooperation Georgia 26 October 23:59
Turkey will continue with all its capabilities to support fraternal Azerbaijan - Erdogan Politics 26 October 23:09
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 October 22:36
Not every politician can achieve rapid development in short time in territories liberated from occupation - Erdogan Politics 26 October 22:25
In two weeks, we will celebrate liberation of Shusha as great Victory Day - President Aliyev Politics 26 October 22:23
Biden heads to G20 to talk energy prices, supply chain woes US 26 October 21:58
President Aliyev names visit of President Erdogan to Azerbaijan example of true brotherhood Politics 26 October 21:05
Day will come when we will be able to travel from Zangazur to Istanbul - Erdogan Politics 26 October 20:48
All news