Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss indexing state duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan will be held on November 1, which, in particular, will discuss the indexation of state duties, Trend reports.

According to the information, members of the parliamentary committee will consider amendments to the laws "on State Duty", "on Insurance Activities", in the Water and Customs Codes.

It is reported that the issues of indexation of state duties in accordance with the level of inflation, their full transfer to the budget, rules for the use of water bodies for special purposes, the establishment of a duty for the status of an authorized economic operator will also be discussed at the meeting.