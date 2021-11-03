Azerbaijan, UAE eye creation of working group to expand business relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plan to create working and business groups to expand business relations, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote in publication on his Twitter account, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

According to the information, the eighth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began on Nov. 2 in Dubai, which will last until November 5.

It is reported that following the results of the first day of the meeting, a protocol was signed.

The minister said that in accordance with the protocol, appropriate measures will be taken to intensify ties between the two countries in various spheres of the economy.

"It is also planned to create working and business groups to expand business relations, cooperation between SMEs and encourage mutual investment," Jabbarov wrote.

