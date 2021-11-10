Azerbaijan reveals state funds to be allocated for restoration of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Some 2.2 billion manats ($1.3 billion) will be allocated for the restoration of the liberated territories from the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during the discussion of the bill "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

According to Sharifov, the restoration of the liberated lands will remain the main priority of Azerbaijan in 2022.

"Work on the restoration of the historical appearance of the liberated territories, the restoration of cultural and historical monuments, the construction of power transmission lines and water lines continues at a rapid pace," Sharifov said.