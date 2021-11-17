Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of increasing agricultural products supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Currently, it is possible to supply tomatoes to Russia from 204 enterprises and one agricultural cooperative of Azerbaijan, as well as apples from 70 farms of the country, Trend reports citing Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

The mentioned issue was discussed during the meeting held in Moscow between the chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli and the head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control of the Russian Federation Sergey Dankvert.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of increasing the supply of agricultural products, implementing joint measures to speed up the procedure for moving products across the Russian-Azerbaijani border. It was proposed to hold negotiations in the near future with the participation of the appropriate structures of the two countries.

The sides also discussed issues on the abolition of restrictions imposed on the export of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia.

In addition, issues related to the signing of two agreements "on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Russia" and "on cooperation in the field of safe use of pesticides and agrochemicals between the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control of Russia" were discussed.