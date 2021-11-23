Azerbaijan forecasts growth of GDP per capita by 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The nominal GDP per capita in Azerbaijan is forecasted to grow by 10 manat ($5.8) by 2026, the Deputy Economy Minister Sevinj Hasanova said at a plenary meeting of the parliament on Nov. 23, Trend reports.

According to Hasanova, this will take place as a result of the implementation of the country’s economic development strategy for the next five years.

The strategy’s implementation will contribute to the growth of the national economy, she added.