Azerbaijan forecasts growth of GDP per capita by 2026
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The nominal GDP per capita in Azerbaijan is forecasted to grow by 10 manat ($5.8) by 2026, the Deputy Economy Minister Sevinj Hasanova said at a plenary meeting of the parliament on Nov. 23, Trend reports.
According to Hasanova, this will take place as a result of the implementation of the country’s economic development strategy for the next five years.
The strategy’s implementation will contribute to the growth of the national economy, she added.
