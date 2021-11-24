Azerbaijan sets state duty rates for registration of mobile phones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

The state duty rates will be set in Azerbaijan for registration of mobile phones which are imported from abroad for personal use, Trend reports on Nov. 24.

This issue has been outlined in the change to the law "On State Duty", which was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 24.

According to the change, if the market price of a mobile phone is up to $100, a state duty worth 30 manat ($17) will be charged for its registration; from $101 to $200 - 50 manat ($29); from $201 to $400 - 60 manat ($35); from $401 to $700 - 70 manat ($41); from $701 to $1,000 - 100 manat ($58); more than $1,001 - 150 manat ($88).

The change was put to a vote and adopted in the second reading.