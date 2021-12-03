Azerbaijani PM talks on measures to curb price increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The government of Azerbaijan is taking and will take all possible proactive measures due to the rise in prices, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the parliament’s plenary session on Dec. 3, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, users of social networks express justified discontent with the price growth.

"According to the UN and other international organizations, the global prices reached the highest level in the last 30 years. Therefore, special attention will be paid to the issue of food security. Along with prevention of the artificial price increase, it’s proposed to raise production instead of imports," added the official.