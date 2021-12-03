Azerbaijan clears almost half of "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park of mines - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Some 70 hectares of the 200 hectare territory of the "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park, established in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district of Eastern Zangazur economic region, have been cleared of mines, Trend reports on Dec. 3 referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“The installation of containers for the organization of social zone of the Industrial Park will commence in few days’ time,” the minister tweeted.