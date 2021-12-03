Zones free from animal diseases being created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur

Economy 3 December 2021 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
Zones free from animal diseases being created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Work is underway to create zones free from animal diseases in parts of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions for the export of livestock and livestock products from Azerbaijan, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the UNEC economic forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The work is jointly carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Safety Agency. At this stage, with the establishment of quarantine points in the Fuzuli district, it is planned to identify, place and care for all animals brought to the territory, in compliance with veterinary rules and regulations," Karimov added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Zones free from animal diseases being created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur
Zones free from animal diseases being created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur
Azerbaijan, Turkey begin work on establishing joint university - minister
Azerbaijan, Turkey begin work on establishing joint university - minister
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendment to servicemen insurance law
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendment to servicemen insurance law
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses export volume of petroleum coke Oil&Gas 18:17
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to auction gov't bonds via Baku Stock Exchange Finance 18:16
SOCAR begins testing of new mobile diving complex Oil&Gas 18:15
Israeli co Fireblocks raising $400m at $8b valuation Israel 18:01
Croatia remains one of Russia’s key partners in EU Europe 17:59
Value of goods transported via road increases in Azerbaijan Transport 17:58
U.S. job growth misses expectations in Nov. US 17:57
Policy and Management Consulting Group shares data on Georgia’s economic outlook Georgia 17:56
Georgia, Qatar discuss favorable investment climate Georgia 17:55
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 17:54
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Kulbeshkak field Uzbekistan 17:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports of meat for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 17:52
Georgia’s economic climate remains stable – PMC Georgia 17:51
Uzbekistan reveals volume of bank loans allocated to various sectors of economy Uzbekistan 17:50
Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan gas swap - win-win deal, says Iranian analyst Business 17:47
FMs of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting within OSCE Ministerial Council Politics 17:45
Co-op between Turkmenistan, EU to focus on improving business climate till 2027 Turkmenistan 17:44
Azerbaijan's food import volume down for 10M2021 Economy 17:43
Zones free from animal diseases being created in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur Economy 17:42
Azerbaijan considers opening Indonesian Chamber of Commerce Economy 17:41
Azerbaijan increases chemical production volume for 10M2021 Economy 17:40
Azerbaijan, Turkey begin work on establishing joint university - minister Society 17:39
Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have several types of renewable energy sources– RES agency Oil&Gas 17:38
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendment to servicemen insurance law Society 17:36
Azerbaijan may exempt sale of electric cars from VAT Economy 17:35
Azerbaijan introduces excise taxes on electronic cigarettes, shisha Economy 17:34
Concept for creation of "green energy" zone in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories prepared Oil&Gas 17:32
Transaction to sell Chinese oil company’s stake in Azerbaijan closed Oil&Gas 17:22
Output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields revealed Oil&Gas 17:18
Austrian interior minister becomes candidate for country’s next chancellor Europe 16:53
Azerbaijan begins geological exploration at Tutkhun gold deposit in Kalbajar Economy 16:50
Iran to import hay from Russia Business 16:46
Uzbek home appliance manufacturer Artel joins United Nations Global Compact Uzbekistan 16:35
Economic stability - framework of Iran`s next year budget Business 16:29
BioNTech CEO confident of quickly adapting vaccine for Omicron Europe 16:15
Situation is still fragile in South Caucasus - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Politics 16:07
Azerbaijan to strengthen social protection of population in 2022 – PM Society 16:01
Azerbaijan may exempt import of books and paper from VAT Society 16:01
Iran reveals its non-oil trade in 7 months Business 15:58
Iran aims to build new oil, gas refineries amid growing consumption Oil&Gas 15:54
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on leading banks in terms of loans Uzbekistan 15:50
Azerbaijani PM talks on measures to curb price increase Economy 15:48
Iran seeks to establish joint banking network with Syria Business 15:41
Azerbaijan to expand agriculture dev’t in Karabakh in 2020 – minister Business 15:37
Demining of water basins in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli, Aghdam underway - ministry Society 15:28
Azerbaijan removes electronic bracelets from 134 convicts within amnesty act Society 15:27
India seeks strong ties with EU, cooperation in transition to clean energy Other News 15:25
Dubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid Arab World 15:25
Azerbaijani Artillery Units hold live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 15:24
Azerbaijan to change state duties on issuing registration plates of road vehicles Society 15:23
Georgian business sector sees average monthly salary increase Georgia 15:22
Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for warplanes, helicopters Arab World 15:20
Azerbaijan preparing development strategy for Karabakh - Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO) Politics 15:17
Man of Armenian origin who attacked Azerbaijani soldier neutralized – MoD Society 15:09
Azerbaijan releases 14 prisoners from correctional institution № 16 as part of amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 14:53
Azerbaijan releases 122 prisoners from correctional institution within amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 14:34
Australia calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to delimit and demarcate state borders Politics 14:29
Azerbaijan sees growth of trading via Baku Stock Exchange Finance 14:24
Azerbaijan to release 65 female prisoners within act of amnesty Society 14:16
Georgia’s domestic supply of natural gas slightly decreases Georgia 14:14
Azerbaijan clears almost half of "Araz Valley Economic Zone" Industrial Park of mines - minister Economy 14:08
Azerbaijan releases seven prisoners within act of amnesty (PHOTO) Society 13:55
Azernews newspaper selected as media partner of ECO from Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 13:37
bp is first company to use flexible approach in management of energy resources during pandemic Oil&Gas 13:34
Turkey’s fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 13:32
EU firms in infrastructure sector spent higher share of their investment on energy efficiency Oil&Gas 13:22
Azerbaijan to strengthen control over allocation of subsidies Economy 13:15
Share of EU firms investing in improving energy efficiency falls Oil&Gas 13:11
Partnered with Azerbaijani banks, VISA actively developing technologies for issuing digital cards Economy 13:09
Azerbaijan expands list of goods not covered by VAT refund Economy 13:07
Georgia’s electricity exports triple Georgia 13:06
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 13:05
Further strengthening of Azerbaijan's army is one of important tasks – PM Politics 13:02
Azerbaijan discloses expenses on COVID-19 vaccination Society 13:02
Opening of Zangazur corridor is one of most important issues – PM Politics 13:01
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 13:00
Over half of EU firms affected by physical climate change risks Oil&Gas 12:59
Russia records over 32,900 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 12:51
Head of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service visits servicemen injured in recent helicopter crash Society 12:38
Average salary in Israel rises 2.9% Israel 12:27
EDB may help Uzbekistan to solve problems related to water, energy shortages Uzbekistan 12:17
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for local Aliaga port in 10M2021 Turkey 12:13
Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum size for 2022 Economy 12:12
Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts amount of need criterion for 2022 Economy 12:11
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022 Economy 12:11
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution № 1 (PHOTO) Society 12:10
Kazakhstan reports increase in bilateral trade with Germany Business 12:09
New U.S. COVID-19 international travel testing rules take effect Monday US 12:01
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry reveals number of persons released under amnesty act (PHOTO) Society 11:53
Value of Azerbaijan's export to Italy grows in 10M2021 Economy 11:51
Azerbaijan’s parliament adopts state budget for 2022 Economy 11:50
Georgia shares data on consumer price index, inflation rate Georgia 11:49
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 11:49
Uzbekistan to consider five main directions of development of co-op with EAEU Uzbekistan 11:46
Azerbaijan’s parliament honors memory of servicemen who died in helicopter crash Society 11:35
Nobel Oil Announces Major Rebrand Society 11:33
Warrant officer of Azerbaijan Army dies in accident Society 11:21
Kazakhstan's monthly food price indicators rising Business 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 3 Georgia 11:04
Snam finalizes acquisition of stake in East Mediterranean Gas Company Oil&Gas 11:02
All news