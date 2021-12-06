Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister
Only enterprises based on innovative technologies will function in industrial parks in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said at a conference on the topic "Possibilities of innovative development of the liberated territories”, Trend reports.
