Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO)

Economy 6 December 2021 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

An investment agreement has been signed between Balacans Agro Food LLC and the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, a meeting was held between the head of the Ansuk Balakan cannery Abdulgadir Ansuski, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Investment Company Ulvi Mansurov, Head of the Balakan District Executive Power Islam Rzayev and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Balacans Agro Food LLC.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of the agro-industrial potential of the region, the development of entrepreneurship.

Following the agreement, AIC will participate in the project on a shared basis, which provides for the expansion of production lines, the implementation of new investment areas, such as various salad cans, compotes, jams, and fruit drying.

It is reported that the volume of investments required for the project is 4.7 million manats ($2.8 million). The project will create about 100 permanent jobs. The company will use the existing agricultural raw material base in the region where it operates to export its products to local and foreign markets.

It is noted that the systemic measures are taken for the sustainable development of the non-oil economy, effective mechanisms for increasing production and export potential, and stimulating investment open up wide opportunities for business development in the regions.

In addition, targeted measures are being taken in the Balakan district, where agricultural production prevails, in order to effectively use the existing economic potential, develop entrepreneurship, export-oriented areas, and expand the activities of manufacturing enterprises.

Balacans Agro Food LLC is engaged in the production, packaging of food products (Cappy fruit juice for Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LTD), sale, cultivation of gardens and single plantings, cold storage and packaging of energy drinks.

Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military-technical assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to attract small, medium businesses to joint projects
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Kyrgyz border service reports shots from Tajikistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil and gas production dep’t of Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit SC exceeds production plan Oil&Gas 16:45
Volume of natural gas transportation via Serbian-Hungarian interconnector revealed Oil&Gas 16:41
Field rearranging underway on Serbian-Hungarian gas interconnector route Oil&Gas 16:39
Iran not to follow 'plan B' while in Vienna nuclear talks - FM Business 16:35
Georgian business sector sees increase in turnover Georgia 16:34
Kazakh National Bank announces its decision for base rate Finance 16:29
Kazakhstan reveals GDP growth in 10M2021 Kazakhstan 16:21
Azerbaijan working on flight recorder of crashed helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office Society 16:18
UK to block poor-performing companies from winning public work Europe 16:13
Croatia confirms its first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant Europe 16:11
Balacans Agro Food LLC, Azerbaijan Investment Company sign agreement (PHOTO) Economy 16:07
Azerbaijan to consider joining int'l documents on intellectual property protection Politics 16:06
Oil majors to mitigate demand fluctuation with digital twins Oil&Gas 16:04
SOFAZ sees significant increase in Shah Deniz revenues Oil&Gas 15:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of freed convicts as part of act of amnesty Society 15:49
Annual inflation rate slightly slows down in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:47
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 15:31
Azerbaijan shares data on number of people covered by Act of Amnesty so far Society 15:22
TBC Capital publishes Georgia’s weekly economic review Georgia 15:21
Oil rebounds above $71 on Omicron hopes, Iran talks Oil&Gas 15:13
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Gonagkand settlement Politics 15:07
Israeli firm to sell HSBC Tower in New York for $855 million Israel 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 6 Society 15:01
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly built Culture House in Gonagkand Politics 14:58
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school № 1 in Guba Politics 14:52
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO) Politics 14:51
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Guba-Gonagkand highway Politics 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex Politics 14:46
Crisis center discloses 32,136 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours Russia 14:45
Chevron to expand investments in Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field dev't Oil&Gas 14:45
Famous scientist talks about significance of victory in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 14:45
Iran shares data on cargo transportation Transport 14:35
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Guba district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:34
Azerbaijan prepares bill on repatriation of people to Karabakh – state committee Society 14:28
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s estimates on oil, gas transportation revenues for 2022 unveiled Economy 14:16
Azerbaijan gives update on mine clearance work in liberated lands Society 14:12
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 volume of goods exports via stationary vehicles increases Finance 14:10
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan forecasts revenues and expenditures for 2022 Economy 14:04
Azerbaijan’s forecast for oil production from Bahar field in 2022 revealed Oil&Gas 14:04
Cargo movements in Iran’s Noshahr Port down Transport 14:02
India, Russia to ink number of pacts during Modi-Putin summit on Dec 6 Other News 13:58
India clears plan to make AK-203 assault rifles with Russia Other News 13:57
Georgia to reduce external debt and budget deficit in 2022 – PM Georgia 13:56
From buyer of military goods, India wants to become Russia’s ‘development & production’ partner Other News 13:55
Georgia, US discuss wine exports potential Georgia 13:55
EU, UNDP to implement project for green economy transition in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:51
Imperial Springs Forum 2021 concluded (PHOTO) Other News 13:50
Private investment to pick up: CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian Other News 13:45
Bangladesh, India: Celebrating 50 years of friendship Other News 13:40
Georgia's coal production up Georgia 13:36
Uzbekistan shares data on sales of oil and gas products in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 13:35
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign trade contracts and bilateral agreements Uzbekistan 13:34
Azerbaijan shares forecast on volume of oil production from ACG field for 2022 Oil&Gas 13:32
Iran records increase in cargo transportation via Bushehr International Airport Transport 13:28
bp presented laboratory to be named after Nobel Prize winner Economy 13:27
Azerbaijan provides with insurance payments heirs of martyrs, soldiers wounded due to Armenian provocation on Nov. 16 Society 13:27
Azerbaijan projects growth in gas production from Shah Deniz field in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:23
Iran sees decrease in number of new mines Business 13:21
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Anzali port climbs Transport 13:20
EIA names factors triggering wider spread between sweet and sour crude oils Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan to install seismic stations in liberated lands until 2025 Society 13:19
VISA talks investments in dev’t of its own IT-technologies (Exclusive) Finance 13:16
‘Tripartite contract’ could turn Iran into regional transit center - Iranian president Oil&Gas 13:16
Iranian President talks about nuclear discussions Nuclear Program 13:15
Financial market of Azerbaijan – review of week’s main events Finance 13:13
Equinor to acquire 45% stake in Noriker Power Limited Oil&Gas 13:11
Iran's SATBA reveals details of country's renewable energy generation Oil&Gas 12:40
Iran's NIORDC to sign contract for producing dual-fuel taxis with local manufacturer Business 12:28
Private investors in Iran apply to boost renewable energy development countrywide Oil&Gas 12:20
New economy building must be ensured in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - president's special representative Economy 12:14
Azerbaijan reveals insurance payments to heirs of servicemen who died in helicopter crash Society 12:13
Azerbaijan pays great attention to dev’t of innovations, technologies - executive power Economy 12:00
Iran to unveil plan for development of rail fleet for its mines Transport 11:50
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Dec.12 Oil&Gas 11:41
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister Economy 11:39
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:36
Azerbaijan creating innovative financial, banking services in Karabakh Economy 11:31
Participants of Second Karabakh war, families of martyrs living, working in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to be provided with benefits Economy 11:29
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO) Economy 11:28
Iran eyes increase in activities in Chabahar port Transport 11:26
Iran records increase in exports from Gilan Province Business 11:25
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria in 10M2021 Turkey 11:24
Azerbaijan eyes several directions for innovative development of liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 11:23
UK to require travelers from Azerbaijan to submit negative PCR test Economy 11:23
Iran sets increase of monthly salary in budget bill for next year Finance 11:16
Decision makers in Iran realize going forward without JCPOA is wrong - analyst Nuclear Program 11:13
Iran negotiating with Russia to lift bell pepper export restrictions Business 11:09
Pace of LNG supply growth in Asia forecast to slow down Oil&Gas 11:03
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Society 11:03
Iran set to reform its insurance sector Finance 10:55
Iran relying on domestic car manufacturers to increase production by 2025 Business 10:52
Global LNG sector poised to post healthy export growth this year Oil&Gas 10:50
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 6 Georgia 10:50
Iran planning to increase steel production for domestic needs and export Business 10:49
Iran to reform rules for startup companies to participate in stock market deals Business 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 6 Finance 10:11
Iran hopes to raise local car manufacturing Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for December 6 Finance 10:04
CAMEX International launches cargo airline in Georgia Georgia 10:03
Overall index of the Tehran Stock Exchange drops on December 5 Finance 10:02
All news