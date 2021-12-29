Azerbaijan continues construction of Gubadly-Eyvazli highway (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Gubadly-Eyvazli highway, which is being built upon the Azerbaijani president’s instructions in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions and is one of the road infrastructure projects, will play an important role in the social and economic development of the Azerbaijani districts and villages liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Dec. 29 with reference to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

“The length of the highway is 28.5 kilometers,” the message said. “The work has been completed on the eight-kilometer-section of the highway to widen and bring the roadbed to the standard width.”

According to the message, presently, the highway stretching through the difficult terrain and leading to Eyvazli village is being built in Gubadly district.

According to the project, it is planned to build drainage systems, underground crossings, as well as a four-span bridge stretching 122.4 meters at a 2.5-kilometer-section of the highway and a two-span bridge stretching 66 meters at the 21st-kilometer-section of the highway. Both bridges are road bridges.

“The construction work is carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and subcontractor - the Protean Construction OJSC,” the agency said.

The Gubadly-Eyvazli highway stretches through Azerbaijan’s Mahmudlu, Khidirli, Malikahmadli, Gundanli, Davudlu, Eyvazli villages liberated from the Armenian occupation, including Gubadly town.