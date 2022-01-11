Azerbaijan president approves law exempting import of means for mine clearing of liberated areas from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the Azerbaijani law "On customs tariffs", Trend reports.

According to the amendments, within clearing of Azerbaijani territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], as well as other territories affected by the war and military operations, from mines and unexploded ordnances, explosive devices and other remnants of explosive substances based on confirming document of the body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority, import of all types of machinery, equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts, personal body armor, tools, dogs of the mine detection service, explosives and pyrotechnics has been exempt from customs duties from October 15, 2021.

The exemption will remain in force for a period of five years.