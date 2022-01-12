Remote work may be legitimated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Distance working may be legitimized in Azerbaijan, as was discussed during the meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), the ministry told Trend.

“The development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan is an important component of a successful strategy for the country's socio-economic development and is supported by the state in all areas,” said Minister Sahil Babayev.

He said special importance is attached to social partnership with business structures. As part of the reforms carried out in the field of labor and employment, cooperation with entrepreneurs has been initiated on the basis of social dialogue.

Babayev noted that special attention is paid to the participation of employers and representatives of the private sector in the process of preparing proposals to update the labour law in accordance with new challenges and contemporary demands of the labour market.

He also said that they have accumulated a positive experience of cooperation in this area with companies represented in AmCham.

In turn, President of the AmCham Nuran Karimov noted that the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is watching with interest the reforms carried out in the sphere of labor, employment, social protection and social security. He also stressed the importance of meetings between representatives of the ministry and the private sector to exchange opinions and information on reforms in the labor market.

At the meeting, the AmCham's proposals were announced, legislative changes in connection with the virtual type of work, as well as on the legal regulation of labor relations were presented.

The new bill amending to the Labour Code provides for distance working (remote work).

In addition, the draft law reflects proposals on the definition of additional working conditions in the employment contract by mutual agreement of the parties in connection with the remote form of work (telework).

Participants of the meeting also discussed proposals for the preparation of legal provisions in the field of labor relations with respect to telecommuting.