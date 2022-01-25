Azerbaijan commissions several customs posts in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Three customs posts have been created and commissioned to organize the customs service in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Safar Mehdiyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Mehdiyev, the new posts are "Gubadli" in Gubadli district, "Gazanchi" - Zangilan district, and "Fuzuli International Airport" - Fuzuli district.