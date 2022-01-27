Azerbaijan's Zangilan Airport to be included into ICAO catalog

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

The State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan has received a positive reply from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on account of assigning a code to the Zangilan International Airport under construction in liberated Karabakh, Trend reports.

The airport has been assigned the four-digit ICAO code "UBBZ", and will be available in the March edition of ICAO Location Indicators (ICAO Doc 7910/182).

Director of Azerbaijan's State Civil Aviation Agency Arif Mammadov considered the recognition of another liberated city of Karabakh by ICAO as an important event.

"The inclusion of Zangilan International Airport in the catalog of international location indicators is a source of pride. A new aviation hub is being created on the basis of airports built in Karabakh and East Zangazur. In a short period, Zangilan Airport will become one of the transport and transit communication centers of the region," he said.

The commissioning of the Zangilan Airport, which started to be constructed in April 2021, will contribute to the connection of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the main territory of Azerbaijan.