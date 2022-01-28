Azerbaijani Central Bank not planning to create new legislative base to regulate digital banks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani Central Bank does not see a necessity for creating any new legislative base for regulation of activities of digital banks, CBA executive director Rashad Orujov said, Trend reports.
Orujov made the statement during a press conference held on January 28.
In his words, operation of digital banks such as BirBank and Leobank is carried out in accordance to the legislative base of traditional banks.
"We see no need to create new legislative base to regulate their operations," he said.
