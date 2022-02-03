Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued loans to 37,001 borrowers in the amount of over 2.012 billion manat ($1.18 billion), Trend reports citing the fund.

Furthermore, guarantees for business loans were provided in the amount of 278.743 million manat ($164.06 million), and 1,344 apartments were sold through leasing.