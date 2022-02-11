Azerbaijan completes preparation of draft amendments to Labour Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Draft amendments to the Labor Code of Azerbaijan have been prepared, Fuad Heydarov, chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service, said, Trend reports.

According to Heydarov, some people cannot get a new job, because the employment contract at the previous workplace remains active in the system.

The amendments envision entitling the Inspectorate Service to cancel such contracts.