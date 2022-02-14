Azerbaijani minister reveals non-oil export growth rates for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The high growth rates in the export of non-oil products achieved in Azerbaijan, along with the rise in the global oil prices in 2021, has led to a positive dynamics in the foreign trade balance, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, last year, this figure increased by 3.5 times and amounted to $10.5 billion.