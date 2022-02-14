Azerbaijani minister reveals non-oil export growth rates for 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The high growth rates in the export of non-oil products achieved in Azerbaijan, along with the rise in the global oil prices in 2021, has led to a positive dynamics in the foreign trade balance, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.
According to Jabbarov, last year, this figure increased by 3.5 times and amounted to $10.5 billion.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries
Azerbaijan already has 5 residents in Aghdam Industrial Park and they are launching activities - President Ilham Aliyev
More governments starting to take position of moving away from coal - Head of NGO Forum on ADB (Interview) (VIDEO)
Development of Azerbaijan's dialogue with EAEU would contribute to intensification of trade - Russian MFA
Worked fruitfully to win a medal - silver medalist of World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva get acquainted with work done on Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly built military campus in Aghjabadi (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Avshar-Salmanbayli-Ashaghi Avshar-Khojavand highway (PHOTO)