Rosselkhoznadzor monitors import of fruits, vegetables to Russia from Azerbaijan and Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Caucasus Interregional Department of Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) controlled the import of more than 22,000 tons of fresh vegetables and fruits from Azerbaijan and Iran in February 2022, 104 tons of Iranian products out of that volume were returned, Trend reports referring to Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the data, this is more than 12,000 tons of vegetables, namely, tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, greens, cabbage, etc. and more than 10,000 tons of fruits, namely, persimmons, apples, kiwi, oranges, tangerines, pomegranates, etc. These fruits and vegetables were supplied to the Viaduk temporary storage warehouse and the Derbent railway station.

The state inspectors of the Caucasus Interregional Department of Rosselkhoznadzor did not allow to import of seven commercial batches of crop products contaminated with insects from Iran to Russia.

The reason was the conclusion made by the Dagestan branch of the Russian Center for Plant Quarantine, which confirmed the detection of the western flower thrips.

Among the prohibited products are also three batches of lettuce (34 tons), three batches of Napa cabbage - more than 50.5 tons and one batch of fresh parsley - 19 tons.