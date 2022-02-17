Agritourism to play important role in dev't of Azerbaijan's liberated areas - State Tourism Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Agritourism will play important role in the development of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Kanan Gasimov, head of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Office, said, Trend reports.

Gasimov made the remark during a seminar on the topic of "Creation of national system of agritourism".

According to him, Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of agritourism.

He noted that agritourism will bring great benefits to both agriculture and tourism.

One of the most important elements in the development of agritourism is to increase the knowledge and skills of workers of this area, the agency’s representative further said.

"Agriculture and tourism play an important role in the current development of Azerbaijan. Agritourism combines these two important areas," added Gasimov.