Azerbaijan discloses growth of export for January 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The exports increased by 90.1 percent in Azerbaijan in January 2022 compared to the same period of last year, while exports in the non-oil sector increased by 59 percent, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.
“This is a prosperous result of the continued diversification of the country's economy and the promotion of local entrepreneurs' access to foreign markets,” the minister tweeted.
