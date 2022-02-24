Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan registers increase in agricultural production value

Economy 24 February 2022 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan registers increase in agricultural production value
Maersk Drilling’s non-current assets down in Azerbaijan
Maersk Drilling’s non-current assets down in Azerbaijan
Maersk Drilling sees decrease in revenues from Azerbaijan
Maersk Drilling sees decrease in revenues from Azerbaijan
Renewable energy not expensive anymore: lessons learned from gas crisis
Renewable energy not expensive anymore: lessons learned from gas crisis
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents hold phone conversation Turkey 16:09
More than 7 million people infected with COVID-19 in Iran Society 16:03
Azerbaijan unveils investments in fixed capital of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Economy 15:58
Maersk Drilling’s non-current assets down in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:53
Ukraine's Armed Forces report shooting down second Russian helicopter Europe 15:38
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan registers increase in agricultural production value Economy 15:37
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 15:28
Maersk Drilling sees decrease in revenues from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:26
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan slightly increases Economy 15:19
Renewable energy not expensive anymore: lessons learned from gas crisis Oil&Gas 15:01
Ukraine to provide its citizens with weapons - President Zelenskyy Europe 14:54
Azerbaijan holding Command-Staff Exercises with Land Forces formations Politics 14:53
Hydrogen to have major role in power industry Oil&Gas 14:48
Indian Navy’s MILAN exercise to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 25 Other News 14:41
Almost all Western media reps I talked to have biased attitude towards Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:37
Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis and Coordination of Fourth Industrial Revolution signs several agreements (PHOTO) Economy 14:37
Azerbaijan working very closely with Russia, our relations with Ukraine developing - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan registers increase in loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 14:32
Armenia has only one or two Russian schools only for servicemen - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 14:24
Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with Russia Russia 14:22
Georgia’s cars re-export to Kazakhstan surges Georgia 14:21
ASAN Service shares plans for Azerbaijan's liberated territories Economy 14:19
Chinese manufacturer eyes expansion in Georgia Georgia 14:19
Uzbekistan SMEs to benefit from US $15 million financing facility from ITFC Uzbekistan 14:14
First vaccination in world introduced in Dec. 2020 in US, Azerbaijan started vaccination on Jan. 18, 2021 - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 14:11
Superior customer service is Nar's priority Economy 13:55
Turkmenistan can invest, succeed in renewable energy development – EU ambassador Oil&Gas 13:53
Iran discloses value of Kerman Province’s trade turnover Business 13:52
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry appeals to compatriots living in Ukraine Politics 13:42
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:40
Azerbaijan officially appealed to SCO Secretariat several years ago to raise our status - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:38
Iran shares data on its exports via Mazandaran Province customs Business 13:37
Ukraine evacuating Kryvyi Rih residents after Russian missile attacks on tank brigade warehouses Europe 13:26
If Russia isn't in CSTO, no one to remember this organization - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:23
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by President of World Economic Forum Politics 13:12
Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia co-op format may be created in near future - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:10
Step taken to raise level of military and political co-op between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:09
Iran boosts non-oil exports through Sarakhs railway Business 13:08
Series of documents to reinforce Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan being worked out - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:00
Georgia introduces renewed tax conditions Georgia 12:59
8 road maps adopted by Russia, Azerbaijan being implemented - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:55
Declaration opens up great prospects for future cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:55
Signing of Declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan - result of very important work over many years - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:53
I do not want to talk about incident with Azerbaijanis who accidentally got into territory controlled by Armenian armed forces - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:52
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Oil&Gas 12:50
Uzbek Stock Exchange shares data of transactions concluded in 2021 Uzbekistan 12:43
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by almost 133,000 Russia 12:37
Turkmenistan to enter WTO accession talks Business 12:34
Azerbaijan reveals passenger traffic to liberated areas Society 12:30
Gas transit through Ukraine continues - Russian Gazprom Russia 12:25
Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Ukraine's Kyiv Uzbekistan 12:17
Iran to launch credit line for trade with Africa Business 12:12
Ukraine reports casualties from Russian attacks Europe 12:11
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia Politics 12:10
Visit of Azerbaijani MPs to Armenia as part of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly meeting ends Politics 11:59
Is TANAP ready for capacity expansion amid growing energy demand? Oil&Gas 11:48
AZAL changes route on flights from Baku to Moscow Transport 11:47
Learning from Covid, Modi govt plans big AI push for disease surveillance across India Other News 11:44
India emerged as winner in COVID management, showcased rise of human spirit: AIIMS expert Other News 11:39
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 11:39
IMIDRO unveils number of resumed small mines in Iran Business 11:35
Russian Sibur Holding to join polypropylene production projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11:33
EAM S Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Other News 11:25
SOFAZ discloses total profitability of investment portfolio Oil&Gas 11:22
Ukraine reports about attacks from Russia and Belarus Europe 11:21
Ukrainian Armed Forces report destruction of Russian tanks, several trucks Europe 11:19
Electric and high-end cars lift Mercedes-Benz earnings Europe 11:14
SOFAZ’s assets reach all-time highs Oil&Gas 11:13
Georgia’s PM names timeframe for import of Turkish medicine Georgia 11:03
Russian Sovcombank PJSC acquires stake in Uzbek bank Uzbekistan 11:02
Russia's MoD denies reports of its aircraft shot down over Ukraine Russia 10:52
Ukrainian Parliament approves presidential decree on introduction of martial law Europe 10:51
Ukraine reports seizure of two settlements in Luhansk region Europe 10:45
Azerbaijani Buta Airways cancels today’s flight to Russia's Astrakhan Economy 10:43
Kazakhstan evacuating its citizens from Ukraine Kazakhstan 10:40
President Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with speaker of Moldovan parliament (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:39
Several Russian aircrafts and helicopter shot down - General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces Europe 10:37
Kazakhstan's Air Astana halting flights to Ukraine Kazakhstan 10:35
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa Russia 10:31
Passengers evacuated from Ukraine’s Boryspil Int’l Airport Europe 10:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 26 Oil&Gas 10:30
EY Azerbaijan to announce nine participants of this year's 'EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™' contest Economy 10:25
Total of 1,151,374 Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 10:22
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch new bus route Tajikistan 10:21
Siemens Turkey updates on project at SOCAR’s STAR Refinery Oil&Gas 10:21
Kazakhstan's National Bank announces increase of base rate Kazakhstan 10:19
Georgia, Turkey discuss wind power plant construction Oil&Gas 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 24 Finance 10:06
Iranian currency rates for February 24 Finance 10:05
FAO organizes workshop to improve cotton production Turkmenistan Business 10:04
Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport Russia 09:54
Russian Armed Forces not striking at Ukrainian cities - MoD Russia 09:53
Ukrainian Interior Ministry advises citizens to stay at home Europe 09:53
Representatives of NATO countries to hold emergency meeting Europe 09:51
Ukraine introduces martial law throughout its territory – President Zelenskyy Europe 08:57
Buta Airways cancels today's Baku-Kyiv-Baku flight Azerbaijan 08:37
Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire - MoD Politics 08:36
Ukraine closes airspace Europe 08:35
Ukrainian president convening National Security and Defense Council Europe 08:30
All news