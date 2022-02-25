Main priority of Azerbaijan's development strategy - competitive economy - aide to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The main priority of Azerbaijan's development strategy is the competitive economy, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said during the conference entitled "Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: towards voluntary actions through digital transformation", Trend reports.

“The reforms that have contributed to the reduction of the shadow economy and ensured the transparency of doing business have been recently carried out in Azerbaijan,” Movsumov said. “The tax revenues dynamically increased in 2021. The main priorities of our country's development strategy are the competitive economy, the process of increasing the share of the non-oil sector and stimulation of more efficient activity, including the activity in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation.”

The head of the department said that the development of digital transformation contributes to the strengthening of cybersecurity and Azerbaijan is actively involved in this work.

“The fourth industrial revolution can accelerate the digital transformation process,” Movsumov added.