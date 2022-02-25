Azerbaijan to temporarily limit use of one e-service on State Tax Service’s website

Economy 25 February 2022 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to temporarily limit use of one e-service on State Tax Service’s website

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The use of the e-service "Application for a new certificate of Asan Imza" on www.e-taxes.gov.az website will be limited from February 26 through February 28, 2022, the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.

This is connected with the modernization of e-services, in which the data from the existing website is transferred to the new one.

“Taxpayers will be able to use this e-service again from March 1,” the State Tax Service added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkey shares number of vessels received by Iskenderun port in January 2022
Turkey shares number of vessels received by Iskenderun port in January 2022
Turkey unveils cargo traffic via Ambarli port
Turkey unveils cargo traffic via Ambarli port
Turkey discloses freight transshipment via its ports from Greece
Turkey discloses freight transshipment via its ports from Greece
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO) Politics 21:13
Azerbaijan's Buta Airways cancels flight from Baku to Kyiv on Feb. 28 Society 20:52
Statement by President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev in video format was presented at high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly Politics 20:45
Azerbaijan's MoD delegation visits Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 20:41
Azerbaijan's FM discusses situation in Ukraine with Counselor of US Department of State Politics 20:34
Turkey ready to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Turkey's National Defense Minister Turkey 20:31
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to introduce mobile payment solution to businesses - chairman of board Economy 20:19
Russia suspended from Council of Europe Russia 20:05
Vusal Guliyev appointed head of Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs and Communications Politics 20:02
Moscow Declaration to strengthen trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia - MFA spokesperson Politics 19:50
Azerbaijan to temporarily limit use of one e-service on State Tax Service’s website Economy 19:50
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA Politics 19:36
Council of Europe to consider suspending Russia from organization Russia 19:35
Upcoming years to be new stage in strategic dev't of Azerbaijani economy Economy 19:34
UNIDO continues providing support to Georgia's SMEs sector (Exclusive) Georgia 19:27
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Feb.25 Uzbekistan 19:16
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,210 more COVID-19 cases, 3,851 recoveries Society 18:53
Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO) Politics 18:25
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 18:19
UzAuto Motors on verge of sales drop thanks to new regulations - S&P's Uzbekistan 18:19
Russia's armored vehicles move towards Kyiv and Nizhyn - mayor of Chernihiv Russia 18:17
Russian president ready to send delegation to Minsk for holding talks with Ukraine Europe 18:05
Turkey shares volumes of marine fuel exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 18:05
Turkey shares number of vessels received by Iskenderun port in January 2022 Turkey 18:02
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 1M2022 unveiled Uzbekistan 17:55
Boeing delivers 12th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to Indian Navy Other News 17:50
Turkey unveils cargo traffic via Ambarli port Turkey 17:49
Azerbaijan, Egypt sign memorandum on co-op between SMEs (PHOTO) Business 17:43
IFAD talks on support for Georgia's rural sector (Exclusive) Georgia 17:42
WB to hold seminar in Baku - country manager in Azerbaijan Economy 17:41
Turkey discloses freight transshipment via its ports from Greece Turkey 17:41
Liabilities of Georgia's commercial banks decrease Georgia 17:39
Turkmengas opens tender to buy material, technical resources Tenders 17:38
Uzbekistan completes agreement on road map of interaction with EEC Tajikistan 17:28
India to export $500bn green energy by 2042, Ambani says Other News 17:28
Artificial intelligence will transform agriculture trade in 21st century, says PM Narendra Modi Other News 17:27
Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine Kyrgyzstan 17:23
Azerbaijani athletes getting ready to perform at World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 17:23
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for completing construction of school in Shusha Society 17:20
Turkey reveals cargo transportation via local ports from Netherlands in January 2022 Turkey 17:18
Turkey almost doubles crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:17
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics wraps up (PHOTO) Society 17:08
Azerbaijani State Tax Service announces several reforms Economy 17:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 17:05
Germany’s federal government reports that Ukrainian president is in Kyiv Europe 17:02
Uzbekistan intends to join number of EAEU’s projects Uzbekistan 16:55
Israel's NewMed Energy looks to enter Moroccan market Israel 16:51
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador Politics 16:48
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO) Society 16:43
Russian observers arrive to Turkmenistan ahead of upcoming presidential elections Business 16:42
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador Politics 16:28
EU fails to show decisive position on Ukrainian issue – Turkish president Turkey 16:22
Ukraine reports about destruction of Russian tanks in its Chernihiv region Europe 16:21
Ukrainian ambassador discloses death toll among civilians Europe 16:18
National Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations Other News 16:10
Number of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine's Kharkiv being clarified - Honorary Consul Politics 16:10
VTB Bank Georgia prepared for financial sanctions Georgia 15:47
Russia’s VTB Bank stops foreign currency transactions in Georgia Georgia 15:45
Turkey's doctors arrive in Azerbaijan to examine Second Karabakh War veterans (PHOTO) Society 15:39
Ukrainian president offers Russian counterpart to hold talks Europe 15:36
Ukraine working on options for return of its citizens from Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 15:33
Turkmenistan decreases crude oil supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 15:22
Sniper training course continues in Azerbaijani Army Society 15:14
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:51
Second Karabakh War, trilateral statement create new opportunities in region - minister Politics 14:39
Turkey's fuel exports to Georgia plummet in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:32
Ashgabat hosting trainings on best practices for holding presidential election Business 14:28
VTB Azerbaijan recommends clients refrain from any operations in US dollars and euros Economy 14:21
Azerbaijan discovers mass graves in Kalbajar, Shusha, Khojavand - minister Politics 14:18
Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands Other News 14:13
Kazakh KazMunayTeniz opens tender for wells overhaul Kazakhstan 14:13
EU faces high energy inflation Oil&Gas 14:06
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 13:55
Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide is clear illustration of Armenia's racist policy - minister Politics 13:39
Ashgabat supports expansion of US businesses interest in Turkmenistan Business 13:12
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO) Society 13:11
Revenues of SOCAR’s carbamide plant grow sixfold Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan's GDP, non-oil sector grew in 2021 - minister Economy 12:58
SOCAR Carbamide triples production Oil&Gas 12:52
Georgia refuses joining economic sanctions imposed on Russia - PM Georgia 12:48
Afghanistan presents Turkmenistan with TAPI security plan Transport 12:46
SOCAR Carbamide sees significant increase in exports Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijan's MFA calls on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land Politics 12:39
SOCAR Carbamide names timeframe for fully repay borrowing Oil&Gas 12:34
Uzbekistan discloses volume of service provided for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:30
Turkmenistan significantly increases trade with EU Business 12:26
International event “Recognize to Reconcile” held in ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan works hard on restoring Karabakh's Shusha - French photographer Politics 12:17
Georgia - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Georgia 11:58
Main priority of Azerbaijan's development strategy - competitive economy - aide to president Economy 11:55
Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia Other News 11:48
Indian Embassy in Hungary sends team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine Other News 11:41
Turkey's FM talks right of Russian fleet to pass through Turkish straits in case of closure Russia 11:39
Ukraine announces air raid alert in Kyiv Europe 11:35
Azerbaijani minister discloses tax revenues in budget in 2021 Economy 11:34
Ukrainian Interior Ministry accuses Russia of plans to attack Kyiv Europe 11:22
Georgia shares data on coal imports from Kazakhstan Georgia 11:07
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Internal Affairs Kazakhstan 11:05
SECO allocates funds to enhance capacities for macroeconomic planning in Azerbaijan Business 11:03
All news