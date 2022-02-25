Azerbaijan to temporarily limit use of one e-service on State Tax Service’s website
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
The use of the e-service "Application for a new certificate of Asan Imza" on www.e-taxes.gov.az website will be limited from February 26 through February 28, 2022, the State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend.
This is connected with the modernization of e-services, in which the data from the existing website is transferred to the new one.
“Taxpayers will be able to use this e-service again from March 1,” the State Tax Service added.
