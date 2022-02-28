Azerbaijan's Agrarian Credit Agency to develop incentives for farmers in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Ministry plans to develop tools to support farmers who will conduct entrepreneurial activities in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Seymur Movlayev, board chairman of the agency, told Trend.

According to Movlayev, it’s planned to develop special incentive packages to support the farmers.

"Today, we are working on providing the farmers with the correct documentation of economic facilities. Besides, we’ll consider some other amendments in the mechanisms for supporting the farmers and develop new tools," he said.

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency has paid subsidies to 159,500 farmers in the amount of 61.8 million manat ($36.3 million) for the autumn crops of 2021-2022.

