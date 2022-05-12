Azerbaijan participates in space technology conference in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The delegation of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC took part in the conference on space technologies, which took place on May 10-11 in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, the event was also attended by representatives of the region's space agencies and the international space community.

The participants discussed the opportunities of the rapidly growing global space industry, satellites and their applications, space innovations and investment in this area.

Speaking at the conference, Board Chairman of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov highlighted the importance of space field for Azerbaijan, the capabilities of country’s telecommunications satellites, including projects implemented through agriculture, ecology, tourism, and some other areas via the Azersky satellite.

Samadov provided detailed information on the monitoring analysis carried out through satellite resources in accordance with infrastructure and terrain factors based on the plan of return to the areas liberated from Armenian occupation.

Within the conference, an agreement on cooperation between Azercosmos and Kazakhstan’s Gharysh Sapary JSC was signed. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed on the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of space and the mutual use of satellite resources.

The agenda of Space Technology Conference, which continued with panel discussions, highlighted regional and international market trends in the space industry, and the opportunities to be generated by the field for human well-being.