Azerbaijan's Central Bank awarded with 'World's best new banknote' prize

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) was awarded with "World’s Best New Banknote" prize at the Global Currency Forum 2022 held in Spain on May 2-5, Trend reports via the CBA.

On February 22, the International Banknote Association (IACA-USA) held an international conference in Washington with the participation of the world's leading central banks.

Along with the CBA, the conference was attended by representatives of banking institutions from more than 150 countries, including the UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Philippines, Qatar, and the European Central Bank.

As part of the competition for new banknotes issued by central banks, the updated banknote of Azerbaijan with a face value of 50 manat [$29.4] was announced as the "Best New Banknote in the World" for the theme, design and security systems.