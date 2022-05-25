Azerbaijan reveals amount of funds allocated to ensuring food security last year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan allocated 454.8 million manat ($267.5 million) to finance activities related to ensuring food security last year, Trend reports citing the "Annual Report on the Execution of Government Budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2021".

The report noted that, taking into account additional costs associated with the involvement of lands of liberated territories in sowing circulation in accordance with ongoing reforms in the agrarian sector, 454 8 million manat ($267.5 million) was allocated for agricultural producers.

Funds in the amount of 467.5 million manat ($275 million) were totally allocated by the state to finance measures to ensure food security and 97.3 percent of them - were to agricultural producers.

This is 52.2 million manat ($30.7 million) or 13 percent more than in 2020.