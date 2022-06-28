Azerbaijan's SMBDA, Turkish Turkevi Center in US discuss opportunities for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) visited the Turkish House [also called Turkevi Center] in New York within the framework of a working visit to the US, SMBDA told Trend.

Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and Consul General at Consulate General of Republic of Türkiye in New York Reyhan Ozgur exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen working in the US.

Sides also exchanged views on the support of the consulate in this sphere.