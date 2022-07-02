Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to launch service expanding country's transit capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan will launch a Web Transit digital service in the near future, the State Customs Committee told Trend.

According to the committee, this platform will improve the efficiency of the declaration process at customs points, and will also contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijan's transit opportunities.

"The simplification of multimodal transportation is an important part of the measures taken by the state committee to develop the country's transit potential. In this regard, the processing of customs documents was simplified," the committee said. "When transporting container cargo along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in the Baku and Hovsan ports, rapid passage of customs procedures were ensured during transportation of cargo from/to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan."

The Web Transit service is based on modern technologies and electronic information systems, the committee noted.

"Its launch will allow providing the customs authorities with the necessary information in advance about goods and vehicles intended for transit through the customs territory and transit customs declaration, as well as speed up transit customs procedures by making payments through the electronic system," added the committee.