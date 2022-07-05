Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap on agriculture development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The first meeting of the ministers of agriculture of the member and observer countries in the Organization of Turkic States was held in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

The meeting was chaired by Uzbek Minister of Agriculture Zhamshid Khodzhayev and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the member countries of the organization in the field of agriculture, increasing trade, and implementing projects of mutual interest.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov noted that the country is making great efforts to achieve a sustainable transformation of the agro-food system.

“Green energy, digitalization and innovative solutions are the main principles of our work to create a sustainable national agro-food system. Azerbaijan is implementing a successful digital transformation in the field of agriculture,” Karimov said.

“Our current practice is recognized by the relevant international organizations as one of the best in the world. In Azerbaijan, more than 500,000 farmers use digital agricultural services and state support through the electronic agricultural information system,” he noted.

“Azerbaijan is ready to share this experience with the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States," added the minister.

At the meeting, it was noted that the Turkic states have great potential for cooperation in all areas of agriculture.

Following the meeting, a declaration was adopted. Within the framework of the meeting, Karimov met with his Uzbek counterpart Zhamshid Khodzhayev. As a result of the meeting, a roadmap for cooperation in the agricultural sector was signed.