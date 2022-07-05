...
Azerbaijani manat strengthens against euro in June

Economy Materials 5 July 2022 14:14
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijani manat strengthened against the euro at the end of June compared to the beginning of the month, Trend reports.

The rate fell to 1.7771 manat per euro as of June 30.

Greatest growth in the cost has seen studying the course dynamics occurred on June 17 (by 0.85 percent, or 0.015 manat compared to the previous day).

Date

Currency rate dynamics

June 1

1.8213

June 2

1.8119

June 3

1.8271

June 6

1.8238

June 7

1.8161

June 8

1.8155

June 9

1.8233

June 10

1.8075

June 13

1.7830

June 14

1.7717

June 15

1.7717

June 16

1.7745

June 17

1.7895

June 20

1.7895

June 21

1.7892

June 22

1.7842

June 23

1.7965

June 24

1.7918

June 27

1.7918

June 28

1.7981

June 29

1.7863

June 30

1.7771

Additionally, tracking the dynamics of changes, euro exchange rate almost reached a monthly maximum (1.8233 manat) on June 9, then a sharp decline in the value of euro against the manat followed.

Therefore, the rate fell by 1.36 percent or 0.0245 manat on June 13 compared to the previous day, to 1.783 manat per euro.

The average rate was 1.7973 manat per euro as a result of the month. The rate reached its maximum mark on June 3 (1.8271 manat per euro), the minimum - on June 14 (1.7717 manat per euro).

