Azerbaijani manat strengthens against euro in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijani manat strengthened against the euro at the end of June compared to the beginning of the month, Trend reports.

The rate fell to 1.7771 manat per euro as of June 30.

Greatest growth in the cost has seen studying the course dynamics occurred on June 17 (by 0.85 percent, or 0.015 manat compared to the previous day).

Date Currency rate dynamics June 1 1.8213 June 2 1.8119 June 3 1.8271 June 6 1.8238 June 7 1.8161 June 8 1.8155 June 9 1.8233 June 10 1.8075 June 13 1.7830 June 14 1.7717 June 15 1.7717 June 16 1.7745 June 17 1.7895 June 20 1.7895 June 21 1.7892 June 22 1.7842 June 23 1.7965 June 24 1.7918 June 27 1.7918 June 28 1.7981 June 29 1.7863 June 30 1.7771

Additionally, tracking the dynamics of changes, euro exchange rate almost reached a monthly maximum (1.8233 manat) on June 9, then a sharp decline in the value of euro against the manat followed.

Therefore, the rate fell by 1.36 percent or 0.0245 manat on June 13 compared to the previous day, to 1.783 manat per euro.

The average rate was 1.7973 manat per euro as a result of the month. The rate reached its maximum mark on June 3 (1.8271 manat per euro), the minimum - on June 14 (1.7717 manat per euro).