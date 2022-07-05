Azerbaijani manat strengthens against euro in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijani manat strengthened against the euro at the end of June compared to the beginning of the month, Trend reports.
The rate fell to 1.7771 manat per euro as of June 30.
Greatest growth in the cost has seen studying the course dynamics occurred on June 17 (by 0.85 percent, or 0.015 manat compared to the previous day).
|
Date
|
Currency rate dynamics
|
June 1
|
1.8213
|
June 2
|
1.8119
|
June 3
|
1.8271
|
June 6
|
1.8238
|
June 7
|
1.8161
|
June 8
|
1.8155
|
June 9
|
1.8233
|
June 10
|
1.8075
|
June 13
|
1.7830
|
June 14
|
1.7717
|
June 15
|
1.7717
|
June 16
|
1.7745
|
June 17
|
1.7895
|
June 20
|
1.7895
|
June 21
|
1.7892
|
June 22
|
1.7842
|
June 23
|
1.7965
|
June 24
|
1.7918
|
June 27
|
1.7918
|
June 28
|
1.7981
|
June 29
|
1.7863
|
June 30
|
1.7771
Additionally, tracking the dynamics of changes, euro exchange rate almost reached a monthly maximum (1.8233 manat) on June 9, then a sharp decline in the value of euro against the manat followed.
Therefore, the rate fell by 1.36 percent or 0.0245 manat on June 13 compared to the previous day, to 1.783 manat per euro.
The average rate was 1.7973 manat per euro as a result of the month. The rate reached its maximum mark on June 3 (1.8271 manat per euro), the minimum - on June 14 (1.7717 manat per euro).