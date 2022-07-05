Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditures for 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. State budget expenditures of Azerbaijan in the first half of 2022 were executed by over 12.9 billion manat ($7.6 billion) or 100.6 percent of the forecasted amount, Finance Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the forecast of state budget expenditures for the reporting period was nearly 12.8 billion manat ($7.5 billion), exceeding the forecast for 1H2021 by 1.34 billion manat ($790 million) or 11.6 percent.

The ministry noted that in 1H2022, over 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion), or 67.4 percent of the total state budget expenditures, were allocated for current expenditures, which is 1.05 billion manat or $620 million (13.8 percent) more compared to the same period in 2021.

Besides, according to the ministry, 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion) or 26.5 percent of total expenditures were the main expenses, which is a growth of 382.7 million manat ($225.1 million) or 12.5 percent on annual basis.

Some 787.7 million manat ($463.3 million) or 6.1 percent of total expenditures fell on expenses related to servicing public debt and obligations, which is 95.8 million manat ($56.3 million) or 10.8 percent less than in 1H2021.