Azerbaijan's CBA talks formation of surplus in current balance of activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Azerbaijani Central Bank's (CBA) foreign exchange reserves have increased by $297 million since the beginning of 2022 through purchases maintaining the foreign exchange market balance, Trend reports via the CBA.

"The CBA is to fully restore foreign exchange reserves over the next two months given the low demand in the currency market. In addition, the balance of payments surplus is supposed to account for nearly 25 ​​percent of GDP by the end of 2022 through current activities," the bank said.