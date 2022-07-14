Labor migration from Türkiye to Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan for the purpose of employment increased significantly in the first half of 2022, the General Directorate of Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to ISKUR, the number of Turkish citizens who visited Azerbaijan through the agency increased by 18.6 times during the reporting period compared to the first half of 2021.

ISKUR noted that 275 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan for the purpose of employment through an agency during this period.

Generally, 8,393 Turkish citizens went abroad through ISKUR during the reporting period, which is 36 percent more than from January through June 2021.

"A total of 154,037 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in June 2022, of which 60.1 percent were men, 39.9 percent were women,” the agency said.

“The number of unemployed in Türkiye amounted to 3.5 million people in June 2020, which is 0.9 percent more than in June last year," ISKUR added.