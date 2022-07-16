Azerbaijani minister reveals real growth level of investments in non-oil sector's fixed capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The real growth rates of investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan entered the positive zone in the first half of 2022 compared to previous months, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting dedicated to the results of six months of this year, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, on July 15, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, this took place against the backdrop of high growth rates of the country's economy.

“The real growth of investments in fixed capital in the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 18.5 percent, and the added value in the construction industry for six months of this year increased by eight percent compared to the same period last year," the minister noted.