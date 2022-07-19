Southern Gas Corridor to promote hydrogen supply to European market – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The Southern Gas Corridor will promote hydrogen supply to the European market, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

"It's potentially possible to deliver hydrogen through the Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to energy efficiency efforts," Bayramov noted.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) creates opportunities for transporting fuels with extremely low climate impact, including hydrogen, he stated.

On July 18, Azerbaijan and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan.