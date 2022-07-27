Azerbaijani economy minister announces volume of subsidies issued by EDF Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Applications with a loan demand by entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic amounted to 499.8 million manat ($294 million) within the framework of state-guaranteed support, in the period from June 2020 through July 1, 2022, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) of Azerbaijan allocated loans for 291.8 million manat ($171.6 million) on 2,630 applications,” minister said.

According to Jabbarov, 29.9 million manat ($17.5 million) of subsidies were paid to entrepreneurs on guaranteed loans.