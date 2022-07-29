...
Azerbaijan Investment Company signs agreement with Israel's leading crowdfunding platform

29 July 2022
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. An investment agreement has been signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company and Israel’s leading global capital crowdfunding platform - OurCrowd company, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“In accordance with the document, Azerbaijan Investment Company will invest in the startups of OurCrowd, which will contribute to the Azerbaijani economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the minister, recently Azerbaijan Investment Company has recorded an increase in the investment portfolio.

“As a result of the improvement of the activity and efficiency of the Azerbaijan Investment Company, the company's investment portfolio for 2021 increased by 12 percent. The net profit of the company over the last two years amounted to 11.8 million manat ($6.9 million),” Jabbarov said.

