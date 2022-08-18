SOCAR, Fortescue Metals talk co-op possibilities in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Fortescue Metals Group, a global leader in the iron ore industry from Australia, have discussed future cooperation possibilities, Rovshan Najaf, president of the (SOCAR) said, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

“In a meeting with Andrew Forrest, chairman and founder of Fortescue Metals Group, we discussed the decarbonization of oil, gas and petrochemical industry, and the possibilities of cooperation in other directions,” he said.

According to the SOCAR president, the parties also considered the expansion of green energy operations in Azerbaijan.