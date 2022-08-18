...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

SOCAR, Fortescue Metals talk co-op possibilities in various fields

Economy Materials 18 August 2022 14:20 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR, Fortescue Metals talk co-op possibilities in various fields

Follow Trend on

Maryana Akhmedova
Maryana Akhmedova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Fortescue Metals Group, a global leader in the iron ore industry from Australia, have discussed future cooperation possibilities, Rovshan Najaf, president of the (SOCAR) said, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

“In a meeting with Andrew Forrest, chairman and founder of Fortescue Metals Group, we discussed the decarbonization of oil, gas and petrochemical industry, and the possibilities of cooperation in other directions,” he said.

According to the SOCAR president, the parties also considered the expansion of green energy operations in Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more