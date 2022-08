SAMSUN, Türkiye, August 30. The Aviation, Space And Technology Festival – Teknofest is starting in the Turkish city of Samsun, Trend reports.

From August 30 through September 4, various exhibitions and air shows will be organized at the festival, which will be held at the Samsun Charshamba airport.

The first day of the festival will be dedicated to the "Victory Day" of Türkiye, being celebrated on August 30.

