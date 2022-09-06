VTB Bank expects to maintain its presence in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. VTB Bank expects to maintain its presence in the markets of Azerbaijan, China, India, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam, Chairman of the VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum 2022, Trend reports citing Russian media.

According to him, the existing branches and subsidiaries in the mentioned countries allow providing a stable communication channel.

"Opening new branches is quite difficult nowadays, so I think it's important to keep and create the best functioning system for available banks. VTB has its branches in our key partner jurisdictions, such as China, India, and Vietnam, as well as in neighboring Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, except for the Arab countries. Therefore, their functioning is of utmost importance today," said Kostin.