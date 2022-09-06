Azerbaijan eyes to expand range of local products on sale at Amazon, eBay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The range of Azerbaijani products on Amazon and eBay will expand, Head of the Azexport portal Aykhan Gadashov said, Trend reports citing Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan.

According to the center, more than 40 various creativity products of Azerbaijan were sold on Amazon and eBay from January through July 2022.

"Foreign buyers are showing great interest in Azerbaijani products currently presented as part of the pilot project. With this in mind, it's planned to increase the number of similar products on both Amazon and eBay. To this end, individual entrepreneurs who produce handmade products, national souvenirs, paintings and other creative products can establish partnerships with Azexport," Gadashov said.