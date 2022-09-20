Azerbaijan to auction property of Ganjabank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Ganjabank OJSC (being liquidated), will be put up for auction on October 12, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A residential premise with an area of 72 square meters will be put up for auction in Baku, at the address: 254 Ataturk avenue, Nizami district, Ganja city.

The starting price is 180,000 manat ($105,882).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: 27 Badamdar highway, Sabail district, Baku city.

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67